Rythu Bharosa Kendras to begin in Andhra Pradesh from May 30

Amaravati: Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) would be inaugurated on May 30 all over the state in fulfilment of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's promise to provide succour to the farmers and the proposed Agriculture Advisory Boards would be in place much earlier to advise the farmers on latest farming techniques.

During the review meeting on Agriculture Intelligence here on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said RBKs should function as the nodal body for the agriculture sector and would be the heart of agricultural operations. Agriculture Assistants at the village secretariats would be sending market intelligence reports to the District Collectors daily who will be updating them on regular basis to provide remunerative price to farmers' produce through market intervention.

The Collectors would be responsible for the smooth functioning of the RBKs which would also take up the supply of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides in the coming days. Janata Bazaars would also be set up within a year. The Chief Minister directed the officials to display the names of the beneficiaries of RBKs at the Village Secretariats so that nobody feels left out.

The Chief Minister said that there is a proposal to give credit cards to farmers by October. Farmers can utilize the cards either to avail loans or for the purchase of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides so that farmers do not face any difficulty during agricultural operations. The village assistants at the RBKs would also help in e-cropping for which the banks will have to provide credit to farmers without fail, he said.