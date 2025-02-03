  • Menu
Rythu Sangam protest on Feb 5

Guntur: Rythu Sangam Guntur district secretary Kanchumati Ajay Kumar said the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 introduced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is favourable to the corporate houses and big businessmen and it is not helpful to the farmers. Opposing Union Budget -2025-26, they will burn the Union Budget copies in all villages on February 5 the district.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Kanchumati said the Union Budget disappointed the farmers and criticised the Centre’s failure to set up a price stabilisation fund. He added that due to the increase of cost of production, the farmers are not getting at least their investment.

As a result, they are committing suicides. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving the loans of corporate companies but failing to waive crop loans of the farmers.

