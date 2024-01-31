Rythula Karuvu Keka program held in Dhone

Nandyala District TDP President Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Don Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, Don Constituency TDP Observer Kamatham Katamaiya, State Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party Voglala Ramakrishna, and former MPP RE Raghavendra, were present at Rythula Karuvu Keka program in Pyapilli in Dhone. The program, organized under the chairmanship of Don Mandal TDP President Salindra Srinivasulu Yadav, Payapili Mandal TDP President Gandikota Ramasubbaiah, and Don Town TDP President Chatakonda Srinivasulu, was held from the Telugu Desam Party office in Doan town.

During the program, Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy addressed the issue of farmers in Don and Papili mandals facing drought conditions. He mentioned that the farmers are planting Groundnut, Castor, Kandi, Cotton, and Tomato as their main crops, but insufficient rainfall in Kharif in 2023 has caused a deficit in water supply. This has led to the farmers suffering from debt due to the poor return on their investments.

Subbareddy urged the government to conduct a proper survey and declare Don and Papili mandals as drought-affected areas. He also highlighted the issue of farmers losing their lands in road expansion for NH 340-B and demanded immediate compensation for them. He assured the farmers that the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena parties are ready to fight for their rights and compensation.