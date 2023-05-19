S Kota: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy government is ruthless, says N Chandrababu Naidu

S Kota (Vizianagaram) : TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the present YSRCP government is ruthless towards the common man and rulers are suppressing, harassing every community in the state.

The Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is enjoying as people are struggling with raising prices. On Thursday, Naidu took out roadshow in S Kota Assembly Constituency and addressed the gathering.

Naidu said “We get tears only while cutting onions but now tears are shedding soon after thinking of YSRCP government.”

“We had a successful and wonderful administration and we could have achieved surplus power supply but now the situation is completely changed. Now looters are ruling the state and they are robbing the common man,”he added.

The government is looting the public through the excise department by hiking liquor price abnormally. Why liquor shops are not accepting UPI payments. Naidu questioned.

They are transferring funds into their personnel accounts through back door.

The government and bigwigs of the YSRCP is looting every natural resource and filing their own pockets,” Naidu alleged.