SAAP chairman lauds skater Sai Samithi

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu extended his congratulations to Visakhapatnam-based skater Sai Samithi for her outstanding performance at the 20th Asian Roller Skating Championship.

Representing India, Samithi secured gold and silver medal in the Artistic Senior category at the championship, held in Korea from July 19 to 30. Naidu lauded the athlete for her exceptional talent, which has brought pride to both the state and the nation.

He encouraged her to achieve even greater success in the future, urging her to continue being an inspiration for other athletes.