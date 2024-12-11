SACET leads way in POSH Act awareness

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) organised an awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act).

The programme held on Tuesday aimed to educate students and faculty about their rights and responsibilities under the POSH Act, which was a part of the “Sexual Harassment at Workplace Prevention Week” initiative launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of SACET Dr K Jagadeesh Babu emphasised the college’s commitment to fostering a secure campus for all students, particularly female students.

College secretary Vanama Rama Krishna Rao and correspondent Lakshmana Rao reiterated SACET’s dedication to creating a safe and inclusive campus culture.

Dr RND Lakshmi, presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at SACET spoke on definition and various forms of sexual harassment, procedures for filing complaints, role and responsibilities of the ICC and penalties associated with sexual harassment offenses.