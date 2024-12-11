Live
- EC colluding with BJP: AAP on deletion of voters' names
- Podu farmers to get solar power leg-up, assures Deputy CM
- Visakha Organic Mela from tomorrow
- Goshamahal residents raise a stink over new OGH building
- Kejriwal woos auto drivers with Rs 10 lakh insurance
- 'Luxurious gym in Sheesh Mahal:' BJP exposes Kejriwal
- BRS has no right to speak Telangana Talli statue: Former ZPTC
- NDA govt failed to fulfill poll promises: YSRCP
- Raids on godown, one held for selling expired milk powder
- Investors chary of market direction
Just In
SACET leads way in POSH Act awareness
Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) organised an awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace...
Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) organised an awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act).
The programme held on Tuesday aimed to educate students and faculty about their rights and responsibilities under the POSH Act, which was a part of the “Sexual Harassment at Workplace Prevention Week” initiative launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Speaking on the occasion, Principal of SACET Dr K Jagadeesh Babu emphasised the college’s commitment to fostering a secure campus for all students, particularly female students.
College secretary Vanama Rama Krishna Rao and correspondent Lakshmana Rao reiterated SACET’s dedication to creating a safe and inclusive campus culture.
Dr RND Lakshmi, presiding officer of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at SACET spoke on definition and various forms of sexual harassment, procedures for filing complaints, role and responsibilities of the ICC and penalties associated with sexual harassment offenses.