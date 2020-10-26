Sachivalyams will have own buildings by March next: Chittoor Collector N Bharat Gupta

Chittoor: As per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, hectic efforts have been initiated for the construction of buildings to all 1,035 Grama Sachivalayams, 335 Ward Secretariats on or before March 2021, according to Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta.

Instructions were given to ZP CEO for keeping special attention in achieving the targets in this regard, he added. District collector inaugurated Jangalapalli Grama Sachivalayam building, Yadamari mandal on Monday.

Addressing a meeting held at Jangalapalli village, District Collector said the secretariat system has come into force one year ago, won lot of appreciation at national-level. Over 534 services relating to needs of people would be facilitated through the Sachivalayams at the doorstep of people alone. An action plan has been envisaged to construct permanent buildings to Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Health Clinics and Anganwadi centres in the district, he added.

He said the construction of 932 Rythu Bharosa Kandrams, 721 YSR Health Clinics and 588 Anganwadi centres would be completed and sought the cooperation of public and people's representatives. The District Collector further said that under Naadu-Nedu programme, infrastructure facilities would be ensured to all the government schools. MP N Reddappa recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the assurances of Navaratnalu as per his commitment. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy and others spoke.