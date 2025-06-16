Safety remains topmost priority, asserts DRM

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division of East Coast Railway continues to prioritise the enhancement of safety standards in daily railway operations under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair Lalit Bohra. In line with it, a safety seminar was conducted at the crew lobby in Simhachalam North on Sunday.

The seminar was attended by loco inspectors from across the Waltair Division. In his address, the DRM stressed that safety remains the topmost priority and underlined that it should never be compromised.

He urged all the railway personnel to strictly avoid irregularities, shortcuts and unsafe practices. In the event of any lapses or unsafe conditions, immediate remedial action must be taken, he told the officials, who were asked to report such instances to higher authorities with immediate effect for swift and appropriate action. Operation and maintenance of level crossing gates, bridges, curves, tunnels, signalling systems and other critical infrastructure were discussed.

A digital presentation by the safety department, highlighting essential safety precautions, disaster management protocols, and recent safety initiatives undertaken by the division was presented. The DRM presided over the event and the seminar was organised and facilitated by MK Sahoo, senior divisional safety officer, Shiva Naresh Parvatam, senior divisional electrical engineer (Operations) and Sanchay Adari DEE (operations).