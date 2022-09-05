Sagar dam reaches full capacity

Vijayawada: Water level in Nagarjunsagar reservoir reached full capacity on Monday with floodwater inflows continuing for the past few days. The total capacity of Sagar reservoir is 312.045 tmc ft and it has 309 tmc ft by Monday evening. While the full reservoir level (FRL) is 590 feet, the water level was 589.3 feet on Monday evening. The reservoir received 16,100 cusecs of water and the outflow was 15,4454 cusecs. All reservoirs on Krishna river are brimming with floodwater. The surplus water is being released and reaching the KL Rao Pulichintala project.

Similarly, Srisailam has reached its full capacity of 215 tmc ft as floodwater inflows were continuing for the past few weeks. Full reservoir level of Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet and the reservoir was filled with floodwaters.

The last major reservoir in Krishna basin, KL Rao Pulichintala reservoir, received 1,17,360 cusecs of floodwater on Monday. The outflow was 1 lakh cusecs. The reservoir has 39.12 feet of water as against the full reservoir level of 175 feet. The storage capacity of Pulichintala reservoir is 45.77 tmc ft. So far, the reservoir has 39.12 tmc ft water.

The irrigation department is releasing over one lakh cusecs of floodwater into the sea. All reservoirs in Krishna basin received adequate floodwater this rainy season and the water is being used for irrigation and other purposes in two Telugu states. Krishna delta region received plenty of water to meet the irrigation and other needs this kharif season.