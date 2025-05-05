Live
Sage Bhagiratha Jayanti held in Puttaparthi
Puttaparthi: Bhagiratha Maharshi, the revered sage credited with bringing the holy Ganga to Earth, was commemorated with devotion on the occasion of his Jayanti on Sunday morning at the District Backward Classes Welfare Office in Puttaparthi.
P Gangadhar, Assistant Officer of the BC Welfare Department, led the tribute by garlanding the portrait of Maharshi Bhagiratha. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the celebrations were conducted as per the directives of the State Government. He emphasized that remembering and honoring Bhagiratha Maharshi, who made an extraordinary contribution to mankind by bringing the Ganga to Earth, is a collective responsibility. Several staff members including D Venkateswarulu, Subbaryudu, HWOs, Senior Assistant Gayatri, and other office personnel took part in the ceremony.