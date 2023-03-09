Sai Vishnu Villas receives SBI approval certificate

State Bank of India DGM Dinesh Gulati stated that Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika, promoted by Ravisankar Group, is recognised as the SBI Approved Project, so that all the eligible customers would get their loan request to buy a villa in the project will get approved in less than 24 hours.





At a programme held at Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika in Chadalawada on Thursday, DGM Dinesh Gulati handed over the project approval certificate to Ravisankar Group chairman Kandi Ravisankar and appreciated Executive Director Sainath and Directors Vishnu Mohan and Vijaya Sai.





Speaking on the occasion, chairman Ravisankar explained that they had introduced Joyalukkas to Ongole and welcomed many corporate brands at Ravipriya Mall in the town. He informed that they are constructing 150 villas in the first phase of Sai Vishnu Villas Chaturvatika and completed almost 80 per cent works in the last three years.





He said that the model villa is already constructed and the probable customers are already falling in love with it for its design and architectural values. He said they are also going to live in the project so that the villa owners can rest assured of the provision of all infrastructure. 'We are focussing on greenery, lighting and interior decoration in the villa project and also constructed a helipad for the convenience of our customers,' he added. SBI officials including Ongole RM Subrahmanyam, Kandukur RM Srikanth, RACPC AGM PT Venkata Rao and others also participated in the programme.



