Saikorian alumni celebrates re-union

Korukonda (Vizianagaram): The Sainik School Korukonda Alumni belongs to the 1997-2004 batch joyfully reunited on Sunday. As many as 30 former students, along with their families, re-visited the school campus and recollected their student days.

The day began with a Special Assembly presided over by the Principal Group Captain S S Shastri, followed by heartfelt interactions between alumni, teachers, and administrative staff. The alumni also engaged with present cadets, sharing experiences and fostering connections.

Filled with camaraderie, the evening featured games strengthening bonds between alumni and cadets, capping off a day of reliving treasured memories on campus.