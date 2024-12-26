Sajjala calls for massive protests tomorrow

Vijayawada: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy directed party district presidents to ensure the suc-cess of protests against the government’s decision to impose an additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore on the people through increased electricity tariffs.

Speaking during a teleconference from the party’s central office, he urged all leaders and cadres to take out large-scale rallies and submit memorandums at electricity offices across all constituency headquar-ters on December 27.

Ramakrishna Reddy criticised the government’s move, calling it a betrayal of its pre-election promise not to increase electricity charges. He labelled the decision as unjust and said it has drawn widespread oppo-sition from the public. He emphasised that the protests, conducted under the leadership of YSRCP, have already garnered strong support from various sections of society.

He asked constituency in-charges to take the initiative seriously, ensuring active participation from grass-roots leaders, village-level representatives, and the public. He encouraged the involvement of civil organ-isations to amplify the protests.

“This movement should make the government realise the extent of public resentment and compel them to withdraw the tariff hike,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy also highlighted the need to stand with farmers who have suffered due to recent heavy rains. He called on party leaders to meet the affected farmers, assess their problems, and assure them of the party’s support during this difficult time.