Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy counters Harish Rao, asks to focus on their problems

YSRCP State General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the public's response to the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program has been very good. He said that he was aware of the people's response to the schemes implemented after the YSRCP government came to power. He said that government schemes are being implemented transparently.



Sajjala Ramakrishna alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's speech was distorted. Sajjala stated that CM Jagan only suggested that everyone should work together.



Sajjala said no one has the moral right to talk about free electricity. He said that he did not know why Telangana Minister Harish Rao has made such remarks against the Andhra Pradesh government over electricity reforms and employees.



He said that it is not appropriate to comment and advised him to take care of their problems. Sajjala said that it would be good to talk about the issues between the two states and suggested that it would be better if Harish Rao focused on their problems first.



Earlier, Harish Rao has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is yielding to the centre over the implementation of electricity reforms.