Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy flays Chandrababu over his remarks on OTS, terms it as meaningless

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has criticized TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for making unnecessary remarks on OTS. He clarified that in the case of OTS‌ no one is forcing it. To this extent, Sajjala counter-attacked Chandrababu. He criticized Chandrababu for not doing anything for poor and dismissed his criticisms as meaningless. He asserted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was building houses for 30 lakh people.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had initiated a one-time settlement and no one was forcing OTS and that it was being done voluntarily at the discretion of the beneficiaries. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Chandrababu has no right to speak on these matters who could not help the poor in the TDP regime. He alleged that Naidu has failed to implement loan waivers to the farmers after he came to power.

While responding to the employees union comments of bringing down the government over the PRC issue, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it is not fair to speak in such a way and advised them to step into the politics of they have strength. However, the government advisor opined that there were problems over the implementation of PRC due to the covid-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, responding to the union minister's comments on the floods in the state, Sajjala opined that it would have been nice if Union Minister had at least been aware of the central team's observation on the Annamayya project. He expressed doubt that the leaders from the TDP next to him have misguided.