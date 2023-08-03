Live
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy holds meeting with observers in 175 constituencies
YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with observers of 175 constituencies of YSRCP at Fortune Grand Hotel in Tadepalli
YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with observers of 175 constituencies of YSRCP at Fortune Grand Hotel in Tadepalli and discussing the situation in the constituencies, removal of votes, implementation of welfare schemes and other issues.
The State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued a gazette order appointing Returning Officers for 175 constituencies across the state as per the directives of the Central Election Commission.
Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed. The orders were also issued on the instructions of Avinash Kumar, Chief Secretary, Central Election Commission.
