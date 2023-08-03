Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy holds meeting with observers in 175 constituencies

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with observers of 175 constituencies of YSRCP at Fortune Grand Hotel in Tadepalli and discussing the situation in the constituencies, removal of votes, implementation of welfare schemes and other issues.

The State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued a gazette order appointing Returning Officers for 175 constituencies across the state as per the directives of the Central Election Commission.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed. The orders were also issued on the instructions of Avinash Kumar, Chief Secretary, Central Election Commission.