Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy responds on Amara Raja batteries company issue, says nothing is important than public health

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reacted to the news that the leading battery company Amara Raja Batteries Company shifting from AP. Sajjala clarified that the state high court had confirmed that toxic substances were coming from the Amara Raja Batteries Company. He said that nothing is important than public health. He said Chandrababu's concerns will go unnoticed by the people. Sajjala flagged that the TDP has no right to criticise the government. Sajjala spoke to media on Tuesday in Tadepalli.



The Amara Raja is the second largest company in the country in the battery sector belonging to TDP MP Galla Jayadev. The company, which operates out of Chittoor district, also manufactures batteries, inverters and some electronic products. The company currently employs over 15,000 people. With a turnover of $ 1 billion a year, the company pays Rs 2,400 crore a year in taxes. Of this amount, Rs 1,200 crore goes to AP as tax while the rest goes to the Centre. Apart from Chittoor and Nellore, educational institutes in Rayalaseema are also imparting special training to get employment in this institute.

However, the latest news from the AP political and business circles is surfaced that this prestigious company is moving out of Andhra Pradesh. For a few days now, there have been several disputes between the AP government and the Amara Raja organisation. The company now seems ready to move to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. There are speculations that Amara Raja Batteries management has had talks in talks with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin. The AP state government has given clarity in this regard.

