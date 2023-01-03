Sajjala rules out YSRCP going for early polls

Vijayawada: There is no question of going for early polls, observed YSRCP State general secretary and Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Monday. He asked where is the necessity to go for early polls and critcised the opposition parties for spreading a false campaign.

In an interaction with mediapersons, Sajjala said the Chief Minister believes in taking the benefits of welfare schemes to end receiver rather than seeking publicity. He said the State government has been spending thousands of crores on some welfare schemes, though they are not mentioned in election manifesto.

He said women empowerment was made possible with the initiative of Chief Minister. With financial stability, women are now more confident both in urban and rural areas. He said that the government has been implementing several welfare schemes on priority basis balancing the financial position.

Stating that the welfare schemes have reached saturation levels, Sajjala said that there is no truth in lack of development. He said that the State has been attracting huge investments in industrial sector and ports. He said the investments will result in employment in a big way.

Commenting on support from middle class and youth to the YSRCP government, Sajjala said the State government was trying to make available welfare schemes to middle class people also. He said middle class families based on income levels were availing welfare schemes including education for their children. He said that the State government has been focusing more on youth and to increase employment opportunities through improving their skills.

Regarding shifting of administration to Visakhapatnam, Sajjala said that the State government is committed to decentralisation of development and proposed the three capital formula. Sajjala said that the YSRCP MLAs were happy to take part in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme', as the programme has been receiving tremendous response with the reach of welfare scheme benefits to end receiver through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) facility. The YSRCP MLAs are visiting every house in a proud manner and enquiring about the implementation of welfare schemes.