Sajjala tells party cadre to keep tabs on TDP NRIs

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP has been hatching a plan to grab power using the money of NRIs. He said the TDP NRIs are descending on their villages to influence people in support of TDP and warned party cadre to be cautious over the movements of NRIs and file police complaints, if necessary.

Speaking to media persons at party office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the same three-party alliance which came to power through false promises deceived people and pushed the state into darkness. He said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been fielding his own people as Jana Sena and BJP candidates in places like Bhimavaram, Avanigadda and now in Anaparthi.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that while the Jana Sainiks who strived hard to see their leader Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister at least for two years, Chandrababu Naidu confined the Jana Sena seats to 21. Of them, 12 candidates joined Jana Sena from other parties. He said Chandrababu is capable of sidelining Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram constituency to field his own candidate. “Chandrababu failed to develop the state during his tenure from 2014-19. He has been using abusive language as he got despaired by the prospect of defeat in coming elections,” the YSRCP leader claimed.

He expressed surprise over mega star Chiranjeevi’s support to those who are trying to come to power using money. He said that APCC president Y S Sharmila has been following the script of Chandrababu and it is nothing but TDP chief “who took a Congress leader on lease” to win the elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy said everyone knows why Sharmila entered AP politics and for whom she is working. He expressed surprise over the actions of Chandrababu Naidu and said that he entered into a tie up with BJP on one side and on the other hand joining hands with Congress Party to come to power at any cost. He said that Chandrababu is not ready to miss his last chance and trying to come to power by pouring money.