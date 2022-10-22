Sakinetipalli: Govt school teacher forces student to sit in dustbin

Sakinetipalli: In a heart wrenching incident, a school teacher allegedly made a fifth-standard student to sit in a dustbin for around 40 minutes as a punishment citing he is not disciplined. The incident took place at Madhya Group ZP High School in Antarvedipalem, Sakinetipalli Mandal.



According to the sources, the student identified as Geddam Rajamouli studying fifth class in the school expressed worry after the school teacher Alvin Baba ordered him to sit in the dustbin for around 40 minutes even though he didn't commit any mistake on Thursday.

It is said that the school teacher allegedly asked the other students to remove the lid of the dustbin after 40 minutes and check whether he is dead or alive. Student union leaders and local YSRCP leaders and others staged a protest on the premises of the school and demanded to take strict action against the teacher.