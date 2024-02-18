A 'Salute to Volunteers' program was held at SV Auditorium in Chandragiri constituency on Sunday, where Tuda Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy praised the efforts of volunteers in serving the people in the form of God. Reddy stated that volunteers are crucial in delivering government welfare schemes to every doorstep, based on the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The event was attended by 2,010 volunteers from Chandragiri constituency, who were personally honored by Reddy with Seva Mitra Puraskar and Dusshaluva. Each volunteer was also given a hot box and dinner set as a token of appreciation. Tuda VC Venkata Narayana, DLDO Sushila Devi, and MPDOs of six mandals were present at the event.

Delete Edit

Speaking at the event, Reddy emphasized the importance of the volunteer system as the foundation of village swaraj. He commended the volunteers for their sincerity and love towards the people of Chandragiri constituency, stating that their selfless service will go down in history. Reddy also praised the volunteers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in ensuring the timely distribution of pensions.



Various speakers at the event, including personality development expert Chiranjeevi, highlighted the significance of the volunteer system and the impact of the volunteers' efforts on the community. Chandragiri MP Hemendra Kumar Reddy, single window chairman Chandramouleswara Reddy, and former market yard chairman Mastan also attended the program.

Overall, the 'Salute to Volunteers' program celebrated the hard work and dedication of the volunteers in serving the people of Chandragiri constituency, with Reddy urging for continued support and recognition for the volunteer system in the future.