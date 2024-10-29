Samskritika Seva Samstha organises Veena concert

Vijayawada: As part of their monthly programme, Drusya Vedika Samskritika Seva Samstha organised a cultural event featuring a Veena concert and a mythological verse drama for their members on Sunday evening at the Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall.

The event began with a group Veena concert performed by students of Veenadhari Sangeetha Vidyalayam in Vijayawada.

The performers Nikhilapriya, Krishnakumari, Taruni, and Rajeswari—played alongside their teacher S Nandini Srinivas.

They were accompanied by Viswanatha Saravana on mridangam and Sita Vaishnavi on talam.

The second part of the programme featured a scene titled “Aranya Ghattam” from the well-known mythological verse drama “Satya Harischandra,” written by Balijepalli Lakshmikantham.

This drama significantly influenced the lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi. The audience was particularly impressed by Naren Borra’s acting, which showcased a meaningful interpretation of the poems and expressions.

Other roles were portrayed by Lakshmi Sri as Chandramathi, Paradeshi as Nakshatrika, and Aaradhya as Lohita. All the actors performed admirably and received applause from the audience. The play was supported by Kommuri Nageswara Rao on harmonium and Ramu on tabla, while Naidu and Gopi handled the makeup and costumes.

Speakers Dogiparthi Sankara Rao and YS Krishneswara Rao expressed their appreciation for the organisers for conducting such programs that promote Indian culture and heritage. The event was coordinated by Padmasri Eevana Ramesh Babu, Kathi Syam Prasad, Bhagyaraj, and EV Sagar.