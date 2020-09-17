Samuel George continues to inspire us: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that they would continue to follow the footsteps of his father Dr Samuel George.



Along with his wife and income tax commissioner Vijaya Lakshmi, he participated in the 14th death anniversary program held in the George Engineering College at Darimadugu in the Markapuram mandal on Thursday.

Speaking in the program, Suresh said that Samuel George established the educational institutions in the western Prakasam district area as the region was way backward in the state and also to provide the best and quality education to the students.

He announced that the engineering students in the college are now able to do masters in the same college and they are providing opportunities to learn technical courses along with the engineering subjects in the college. He said that they are committed to training the engineering students to get a job by the time they are leaving the campus.

The Minister announced that his family is always ready to support the Markapuram public. He said that in the pandemic situation, they have happily agreed to convert the George Engineering College to a COVID Care Centre to provide health care and treatment to the Coronavirus affected people in the region. He said that Samuel George has given birth to him as a human being and YS Rajasekhara Reddy family has given the political opportunity and promised to serve the western Prakasam people following the orders of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Markapuram MLA Kuduru Nagarjuna Reddy, DEO VS Subbarao, tahsildar Vidyasagar, local YSRCP leader Eruva Chalamareddy and others also participated in the programme.