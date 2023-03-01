Sanction loans to eligible farmers, bankers told

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Sivasankar Lotheti directed the officials to sanction crop loans to all the eligible tenant farmers. Addressing the DCC meeting held here on Tuesday, Sivasankar said that he instructed the bankers to sanction loans to all the poor and also to sanction loans to all the eligible under Navodayam and stressed on the need to sanction loans to Stand Up India, PMEGP, loans for the setting up of micro and small scale units. He assured that the district administration will extend cooperation for the recovery of the loans, if beneficiaries delay the loan repayment. Union Bank district assistant general manager Ravindra Naik, RBI officer Praveen, lead bank manager Venkateswarulu attended the meeting.