Sand dunes fall on railway track

Visakhapatnam: Sand dunes fell over the track between Manabar-Jarati stations along the KK line of Walair Division.

Due to which, a number of train services got disrupted.

Meanwhile, railway officials rushed to the site with men and materials and commenced restoration works on a warfooting.

It is likely to take a while for the officials to complete the restoration work.

