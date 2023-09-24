Live
- ‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character
- PM Modi launches 9 Vande Bharat trains, says stations to be developed in next 25 yrs to be called Amrit Bharat stations
- Madam Sarpanch: Panchayats change profile of women in Maha politics
- Gujarat: Man. nephew drown during Ganesh idol immersion
- From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar; have A look at India’s former Miss World’s
- Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul
- Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet
- 31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
- Study shows our gut microbes may determine bone health
- Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill
Just In
Sand dunes fall on railway track
Highlights
Sand dunes fell over the track between Manabar-Jarati stations along the KK line of Walair Division.
Visakhapatnam: Sand dunes fell over the track between Manabar-Jarati stations along the KK line of Walair Division.
Due to which, a number of train services got disrupted.
Meanwhile, railway officials rushed to the site with men and materials and commenced restoration works on a warfooting.
It is likely to take a while for the officials to complete the restoration work.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS