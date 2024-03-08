Sand, ganja smuggling is Jagan's only vision, says Lokesh

Madakasira (Sri Sathyasai district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said there were only seven wonders in the world and now the eighth wonder is that the claim of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that he has a vision.

“The only vision that Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have is resorting to illegal sand mining and ganja smuggling,” he said here on Thursday in a sarcastic way.

Launching the second phase of Sankharavam programme here, Lokesh felt that he is fortunate enough to step on this sacred land of Anantapur where the people always uphold ethical values. Jagan Mohan Reddy has played a game in the name of three capitals, he said and added that he did only a few things there; building a palace there with a whopping Rs 500 crore, spending Rs 25 lakh for a bathroom alone.

When Jagan steps on Visakhapatnam land some bad omen happens as for the first time he visited the port city the gas leakage from LG Polymers was reported. When he visited second time the reactors got exploded in that company, Lokesh said, adding that during his recent visit BYJU's centre got burnt.

Making a mockery of a graphic building produced by Jagan in Visakhapatnam terming it as 'kodi katti' (chicken knife), Lokesh said that he only made everyone recall the murder of his paternal uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Jagan who utters the words of value and credibility, should first reply to his cousin Dr Sunitha Reddy whose father was mercilessly done to death.

Asserting that all the schemes announced by the TDP-Jana Sena combine, including providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in five years, will be implemented in letter and spirit, he said that the 'Jayaho BC' programme was organised keeping in view the safety and security of the community.

Observing that Best Activist of the TDP award has been given to those who have already performed well, Lokesh promised to provide nominated posts for all those who strive for the success of the TDP in the coming polls.