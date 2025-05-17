Sandhya Rani inaugurates PHC

Thonam (ParvathipuramManyam): Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani has inaugurated Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Thonam of Salurumandal on Friday.

The PHC has been constructed with a cost of Rs.1.82 crores. The PHC caters the needs of tribal population belong to adjacent mandals. The PHC is equipped with latest machinery which helps to provide good health services and helpful to the public not go to the Community Health Centre of Saluru.

The Minister said that an additional building would come up with a cost of Rs.50 lakhs which could be utilized as birth waiting hall after delivery. The Minister stated that the Government is committed to provide good medical facilities to the triabals.

Due to the efforts taken in the ParvathipuramManyam District, the district stood in the best position in the state in normal deliveries and suggested the medical officers to continue the effort. The minister also inaugurated Ambulance and released posters to create awareness among the public on health concepts.