Sanitation workers issues resolved

Union general secretary K. Bhargava Rao

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation Day and Night Sanitation Workers Union general secretary K Bhargava Rao mentioned that he will work to resolve the problems of sanitation workers.

He informed that the union was formed to resolve long pending issues. Bhargava Rao mentioned that he will work to ensure that the workers should get better salaries.

He said that B Rama Pyditalli was elected as the union president, B Ramanamma as the vice president, K Nageswara Rao as the assistant secretary, G Susheela as the treasurer, and the executive members were elected.

