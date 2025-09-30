Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq

Nandyal: Sanitation workers play an irreplaceable role in maintaining cleanliness from the village level to urban areas, said State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq.

On Monday, as part of the Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir initiative, a special medical camp was organised for sanitation workers under the jurisdiction of Nandyal Municipality, in collaboration with Shanthiram General Hospital and Medical College.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Minister Farooq along with District Collector G Raja Kumari.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq advised sanitation workers to take extra precautions to safeguard their health.

He emphasized the importance of following safety protocols while performing tasks such as street cleaning, clearing drainage systems, and handling hazardous waste.

The Minister assured that the State government is fully committed to the welfare of sanitation workers and will continue to extend every possible form of support.

He also mentioned that medical examinations were being conducted for municipal workers and free medicines were being provided.

Additionally, he directed health officials to organize similar camps regularly to ensure the ongoing well-being of the workers.

District Collector G Raja Kumari, addressing the gathering, said that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been underway for the past15 days following the directives of both the State and Central governments.

She expressed gratitude to Shanthiram Medical College and the Government General Hospital for their support in organizing the free medical camp.

The Collector praised women sanitation workers for risking their own health to protect public health.

She urged citizens not to dispose of household waste on roads, in drains, or in vacant plots, as it forces sanitation workers to make extra efforts to clean these areas repeatedly.

She called upon the public to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in government offices, schools, anganwadi centers, and hospitals. The event was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkataramana, Program Coordinator Dr Ankireddy, Municipal Commissioner Sheshanna, councilors, ward in-charges, and sanitation staff.