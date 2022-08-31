Sanitation workers told to ensure hygienic conditions in villages

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan visited the primary health centre, garbage collection centre, 3 village secretariats and Nadu-Nedu school renovation works on progress here on Tuesday.

She first visited the primary health centre and instructed Dr Shaminthaz to remove bio-medical waste on a daily basis and render quality treatment to patients. She also asked medical staff to be in a state of alertness in the rainy season as viral fevers, dengue and other ailments are striking people. She asked sanitation workers in the village to keep the village clean on a daily basis. The Collector visited the garbage collection centre and instructed that vermi compost be prepared in all garbage centres. She also inspected all the three village secretariats and enquired from people on the quality of services being rendered.

Nagalakshmi instructed them to extend all welfare schemes to eligible persons in the mandal. She also inspected the ongoing school renovation works in Elluru village and advised the staff to complete all works before December. RDO Madhusudan, trainee deputy collector Keshavardhan Reddy, tahsildar Usha Rani and others accompanied the Collector.