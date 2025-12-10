PE, VC deals count reach decade high of 1,761

Mumbai: Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India have surged to their highest levels in a decade, with financial sponsors executing 1,761 deals between January and November this year, a report said on Tuesday. The development signals renewed confidence in the country’s long-term growth potential, which surpassed the previous record of 1,726 deals in 2021. "India has consistently recorded over 1,000 PE/VC deals every year for the past 10 years, underlining the depth and maturity of its investment ecosystem," Equirus Capital said in its report.

Alongside the rise in deal count, investment value has also climbed significantly.

"Calendar year 2025 to date has recorded $34 billion in PE/VC investments—a 54 per cent increase over the $22 billion deployed in 2024," the report noted. This momentum is attributed not only to more deals but also to the rise in average deal size, which grew from $34.4 million in 2024 to $41.6 million in 2025.