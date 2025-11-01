Sanjay Bhalla assumes charge as flag officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at an impressive ceremonial parade held in Visakhapatnam on Friday upon superannuation of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

After inspecting the ceremonial guard, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla reviewed platoons of Naval and DSC personnel represented by various ships and establishments of the command.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, Jan 1989. In a career spanning 36 years, he held a number of command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. After completion of his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, he served as specialist onboard several frontline warships. Subsequently, he had the privilege and opportunity of holding challenging command at sea, which included, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

During the tenure as FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President's Fleet Review (PFR-22) and the Sea Phase of Indian Navy's flagship multinational exercise MILAN-22 that witnessed an unprecedented participation form friendly foreign countries. He held important staff appointments ashore, including ACOP (HRD) at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Director MDCC and a diplomatic assignment overseas.

Prior to assuming Charge as FOC-in-C (East), he was the Chief of Personnel (COP) at Naval Headquarters. As COP, he held transformative HR reforms, streamlining recruitment, training advancements and driven holistic wellness and community programmes for Indian Navy personnel.

An alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Naval War College, Goa and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his educational accomplishments include M.Phil (Defence and Strategic Studies), Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the King College, London, M.Sc (Defence & Strategic Studies) from Madras University and M.Sc (Telecom) from CUSAT.

As recognition for his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nau Sena Medal. The ceremony on Friday was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments.