Sankalp-2025 initiative to improve inter pass percentage

Ongole: The education department has introduced Sankalp- 2025 in the government intermediate colleges, to improve the pass percentage of the students. With this initiative, the government wants to give special attention to the students who are academically backward in the class and tutor them extra hours.

The Director of Intermediate Education Dr Kritika Shukla sent Sankalp- 2025, guidelines for improvement of pass percentage in the Government Junior Colleges in the state, last week. As the pass percentage in 2023-24 is low, she explained to the principals of the colleges that they proposed the Sankalp- 2025.

The prime objective of the Sankalp- 2025 is increasing the pass percentage of Government Junior Colleges by addressing the gaps through a feedback system, enhancing the learning process, and giving handhold support to poor-performing students.

For successful implementation of the Sankalp- 2025, the principals are instructed to categorise the students, based on their performance in the quarterly examinations held in October 2024, into three groups, viz., A with academically good, B with poor, and C with failed students.

Based on the half-yearly, pre-final 1, and pre-final 2 exams, they may change the members in the groups.

The teaching and nonteaching staff in the college would work as caretakers of the five to six students in the group, to monitor and motivate them. The C group students, who failed the quarterly exams, would be provided with a Question Bank with Answers.

Special study hours would be conducted for the C group students from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm, and the principal can change necessary adjustments in the timetables based on the completion of the syllabus.

The Regional Inspection Officer for the Intermediate Board in Ongole, Simon Victor said The Hans India that the government wants to improve the pass percentage in the junior colleges by conducting study hours, and providing question and answer banks to the academically poor students.

He said that the DVEOs, DIEOs, and RJDS would visit the colleges twice or thrice a week to inspect and submit a detailed report on the Sankalp- 2025 program to the state office. He said that the government also wants to introduce coaching for the entrance exams from the next academic year after improving the standards and pass percentage this year.