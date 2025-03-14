‘Sankalpam’ initiative by cops wins SKOCH award

Vizianagaram : The district police’s anti-drug awareness initiative, ‘Sankalpam’, earned prestigious SKOCH award. On occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that the police are implementing strict enforcement while also focusing on rehabilitation and awareness.

‘Sankalpam’ includes councelling, de-addiction programmes, and rehabilitation efforts for students struggling with addiction. Police conduct awareness campaigns in educational institutions through short films, PowerPoint presentations, and anti-drug committees.

Special drop boxes installed in colleges help gather anonymous tips on drug sources, and the mobile unit ‘Sankalpa Ratham’ spreads awareness in schools and public spaces Jindal said to keep youth away from drugs, police promote healthy lifestyle alternatives such as yoga, exercise, jogging, sports, music, reading, and a balanced diet. These activities help students develop positive habits and avoid substance abuse, he added. The enforcement teams have registered 62 cases in 2024 and seized 1,656.99 kg ganja and 70 gram black narcotics and arrested 218 persons. In 2025, 24 cases have been registered so far and 265.626 kg ganja seized while 65 accused have been arrested. The police identified 54 drug trafficking gangs, including 34 members from other states.

Vakul Jindal reaffirmed the district police’s commitment to eliminating drug abuse and ensuring a safer future for the youth.