Sankar Foundation holds partners’ meetings

Sankar Foundation’s officials taking part in the programmes organised as part of the Founder’s Day organised in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 94th birth anniversary of its visionary founder late Atmakuri Sankar Rao and marking the Founder’s Day, Sankar Foundation organised partners meet here on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, foundation managing trustee A Vijay Kumar, trustee K Radha Krishnan, general manager felicitated the dignitaries and supporters of the foundation.

DGM V Ramesh Kumar shared the hospital’s facilities and services, and thanked the foundation’s partners for their support. The celebration also featured presentations of the foundation’s clinical achievements and ongoing advancements in specialised eye care by heads of departments from glaucoma, retina, orbit and paediatrics. During the programme, 25 dedicated employees of the foundation in recognition of their milestone years of service of 10, 20, and 30 years respectively were felicitated.

