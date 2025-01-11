Sankranthi Sambaralu at Lendi

Visakhapatnam: Lendi engineering college has celebrated the Sankranthi Sambaralu in a grand way at campus premises.

The celebrations commenced with the traditional Bhogi Manta, symbolizing the burning of negativity and welcoming new beginnings. Students enthusiastically showcased their culinary skills by preparing popular Telugu delicacies such as Payasam and Pongali, which added a flavorful touch to the festivities.

A highlight of the event was the participation of students dressed as Hari Dasulu, singing devotional songs and spreading joy across the campus. Various performances, including traditional and modern dances and songs, captivated the audience, with the students’ vibrant energy truly bringing the spirit of Sankranthi to life.

Adding to the cultural richness, the event featured a Telugu Ammai and Abbai Contest, celebrating the elegance of traditional Telugu attire and grooming students in the art of cultural presentation. A special performance of the Thimsa Dance by a talented girl students.

Principal Dr. V. V. Rama Reddy, Vice Chairman P. Srinivasa Rao, and Secretary & Correspondent K. Siva Rama Krishna appreciated the winners of various competitions. Vice Principal Dr. Haribabu Thammineni and others have attended the programme.