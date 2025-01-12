Live
- A celebration of Indian heritage and culture
- Women golfers exhibit exceptional skills
- Chandrababu wishes youth on Vivekananda anniversary, promises job creating in 5 years
- A plethora of engaging articles with social relevance
- Technology is key to solve India’s challenges: ISRO Chairman
- Excess water released from RMC of NPA
- Demand to set up separate ITDA for Srikakulam dist
- Drone manufacture unit inaugurated at CU
- VUPPC opposes VRS scheme
- Temple land worth `50 cr taken over by Simhachalam
Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam
Srisailam (Nandyal district): The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavam commenced on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The seven-day programme will conclude on January 17.
In a press release on Saturday, the temple authorities have stated that special prayers will be offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi every day.
On the first day, the festivities began with the ceremonial entry of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy into the Yagashala, followed by Ganapati Puja, Swasti Chandeeswara Puja, Kankana Dharana, and Akhanda Deepastapana. Later in the evening, Ankurarapana and Dwajarohana have been organised.
