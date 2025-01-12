  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam

Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam
x
Highlights

The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavam commenced on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavam commenced on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The seven-day programme will conclude on January 17.

In a press release on Saturday, the temple authorities have stated that special prayers will be offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi every day.

On the first day, the festivities began with the ceremonial entry of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy into the Yagashala, followed by Ganapati Puja, Swasti Chandeeswara Puja, Kankana Dharana, and Akhanda Deepastapana. Later in the evening, Ankurarapana and Dwajarohana have been organised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick