Sankranti Brahmotsavam begins at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavam commenced on a grand note at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Saturday. The seven-day programme will conclude on January 17.

In a press release on Saturday, the temple authorities have stated that special prayers will be offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi every day.

On the first day, the festivities began with the ceremonial entry of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy into the Yagashala, followed by Ganapati Puja, Swasti Chandeeswara Puja, Kankana Dharana, and Akhanda Deepastapana. Later in the evening, Ankurarapana and Dwajarohana have been organised.