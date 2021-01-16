Sankranti Brahmotsavams: Religious fervour marks Veda Sabha in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the sixth day of week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Veda Sabha, Purnahuthi, Dwajarohana and Sadasyam Nagavalli programmes at Srisailam temple on Saturday. Around 41 Veda pandits from Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, West Godavari, Srikalahasthi, Annavaram, Kanipakam and the Veda pandits of Durga Malleshwara temple Vijayawada including the pandits of Srisailam temple have taken part in the Veda Sabha.

The authorities stated that the organising of Veda Sabha is to say that all programmes of Swamy Amma varlu have been performed in all respects. As part of the programme, the Veda pandits and archakas along with stanacharyulu have recited sankalpam for the wellbeing of humankind at Ashirvachanam mandapam at the premises of Ammavari temple. Later Ganapathi puja was performed for organising uninterrupted programmes.

Addressing the occasion, temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said the Vedas are the lifeline of the Indian culture and tradition. The saints have given the Veda mantras to the humankind after they had them through penance. He also spoke a lot more about the Vedas. Later, the EO has presented new clothes to those pandits who participated in Veda Sabha.

The authorities also organised Purnahuti and Sadashyam Nagavalli programmes. Special prayers were offered to Chandeeshwara Swami at Yagasala of Swami. Later Purnahuthi, Kalasodwasana, Trisula Snanam and Mahada Aseervachanam were performed.

At the Purnahuthi, bananas, various kinds of spices, new clothes were offered as sacrifice in the homagundam which indicates the completion of Yaga Purnahuti. Later Vasantotsavam was organised and after Vasantotsavam, Apabrudha Snanam was conducted as per the vaidika tradition to Chandeeshwara Swamy in the Mallikagundam.

In the evening, Sadasyam and Dwajarohana was organised. At the Sadasyam programme, Vedaswasthi was performed by the veda pandits. At the Nagavalli programme, Kalyanotsavam was performed to Parvathi Devi. According to Agamasasthras, Parvathi Devi would be presented with leg pads and black beads. Later Dwajarohana was also organised by the temple authorities.