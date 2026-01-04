Sankranti celebrated at SRKR in grand style

Bhimavaram: Sankranti festivities were celebrated with great enthusiasm at SRKR Engineering College here on Saturday. The celebrations were ceremoniously inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional Bhogi bonfire by Deputy Speaker Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishnam Rajuand District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani.

Dressed in traditional attire, students mesmerised the gathering by performing Kolatam dances around the Bhogi bonfire, accompanied by melodious folk songs. Noted playback singer Smita, along with Director Vijay Binny Master, joined the students in energetic dances and Kolatam, entertaining everyone present. The Dudu Basavanna folk dances added further charm to the cultural programme.

On the occasion, District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani formally launched the “Bhimavaram Beat,” song which captivated the audience. In a surprising and delightful moment, the Deputy Speaker appeared in the song and performed a few seconds in his own unique style, drawing loud applause from the audience. Even during the live dance performances by Smita’s team after the launch, he once again joined in briefly. Speaking on the occasion, Smita shared with a smile that a few scenes featuring Raghurama Krishna Raju were originally part of the Bhimavaram Beat Song but were later removed at the request of his family members. She thanked the Deputy Speaker and the SRKR Engineering College management for their support in launching the song at the college.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma, Director Dr Jagapathi Raju, Principal Dr. K.V. Murali Krishna Raju, Chief Administrative Officer Dilip Chakravarthy and others participated.

As a mark of appreciation, the SRKR College management felicitated Smita at the hands of the Deputy Speaker.