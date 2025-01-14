Sankranti festival brings cheer to AP amid growth momentum

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh embraced a vibrant and festive atmosphere as the State began Sankranti festivities. With the state's ongoing development initiatives fostering a positive environment, many people from across the country and abroad returned to their na-tive villages for the festivities.

For the past few days, all railway stations and bus stands have been brimming with crowds. Even the roads leading to Andhra from Hyderabad and Bengaluru were experiencing traffic jams full of vehicles moving at snail’s pace at toll gates. This situation con-tinued till Monday evening. Villagers enthusiastically competed organizing various festivities in rural areas on a grand scale.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, celebrating Sankranti with his family in his native village Naravaripalli, extended festive greetings to all. He appealed for the uplift of the poor through the P-4 system, encouraging the affluent to contribute to the welfare of economically weaker sections. He urged all Telugus wherever they are to return to villages to engage in discussions about the development of their villages and work for collective progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his Sankranti greetings, noting that villages radiated festive charm with the return of their residents.

The festive spirit was evident as traditional events like cockfights and boat races took centre-stage. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju inaugurated cockfights at Peda Amiram village in West Godavari district. In Krishna district, cockfights were organ-ised in Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Gannavaram, Ampapuram, and Nandigama, with large galleries erected for spectators. Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy joined the Bhogi celebrations at Chatrai in Eluru district. Inspired by Kerala's Onam festival, for the first time dragon boat races were held in the Godavari canal at Atreyapuram in the Ko-naseema region.

Several people witnessed the boat race and en-jyoyed the traditional sweet Atreyapuram Putarekulu. Local MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao highlighted the immense potential for developing water sports in the area.

Adding to the festive cheer, the state government employees ex-pressed happiness after the government credited payments into their accounts. This included funds for police surrender leave, General Provident Fund (GPF), medical reimbursements, and other pending dues.

This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, ad-dressed long-pending payments from the previous YSRCP re-gime. The Chief Minister had instructed officials to release Rs 6,700 crore for various public welfare measures, including Rs 13,000 crore to clear dues for government employees. AP NGOs State General Secretary Vidyasagar Rao expressed gratitude for the timely financial relief provided during the Sankranti festival.