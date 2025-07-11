Sant Kabir award winner Srinivasulu is a boon to district: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar described renowned handloom artist and designer Lakka Srinivasulu as a ‘boon to the district’. The Collector, accompanied by local MLA K Ramakrishna, inspected a collection of sarees woven by Srinivasulu during a visit to Venkatagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar expressed immense pride in the selection of Srinivasulu for the prestigious Sant Kabir Award, the highest national honour in the field of textiles and handlooms by the Government of India. He said, “It is a matter of great pride for Tirupati district, particularly the Venkatagiri constituency, that a local artisan has received such a rare and coveted award.

The Collector noted that only three artisans from the region have received the Sant Kabir Award so far, and this year, among only two recipients across the country, Lakka Srinivasulu is the sole awardee from Andhra Pradesh. His award-winning design is woven from ‘Booda silk’, a type of silk that is produced without killing the silkworm.

The sarees incorporate intricate motifs crafted using 2 per cent gold and silver threads, creating a reversible design that is visible on both sides—a rare and remarkable feat in textile craftsmanship. “This innovative and distinctive design has not been attempted anywhere else in the country,” the Collector added.

MLA K Ramakrishna, who joined in felicitating Srinivasulu, praised his continued excellence in the handloom sector and expressed hope that the artist would win many more accolades in the future.

Local leaders, including Mandal Parishad President Tanuja Reddy and State Padmashali Corporation Director Sriramadasu Gangadhar, also honoured Srinivasulu during the ceremony. District Handlooms officer R Ramesh, Tthsildar Venkata Narasimha Rao and others participated.