Saplings planted in municipal park

Nellore: As part of Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra programme, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan planted saplings at Municipal Park in Ramalingapuram, 19th Division of Nellore Rural on Saturday. As many as 2,370 saplings were planted in 26 divisions of Nellore Rural constituency with a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

With the help of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, fencing was put up around 17 acres of government land in 26 divisions within Nellore Rural constituency at a cost of Rs 6.7 crore and government reserve land worth Rs 300 crore was protected from encroachments.

Stating that it is our responsibility to plant and protect trees, Giridhar Reddy said gave a call to locals, walkers' associations, residential welfare associations and public associations to involve in development of parks.