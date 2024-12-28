Sarada College to celebrate golden jubilee tomorrow

Vijayawada: The alumni of Sarada College would meet on the college premises on Sunday in connection with its golden jubilee celebrations, said secretary of Sarada Educational Society Kunda Ramanarayana. Addressing the media here on Friday, Ramanarayana said that the students of Sarada College are in various high positions nationally and internationally. The alumni meeting will be an opportunity for them to come together.

Noted industrialist RD Shah, chartered accountant Kuinda Sitarama Sastry and auditor Sishtu Bharat Sastri started the Sarada Educational Society here in 1974, he recalled. The college has been providing education at a nominal fee. Post graduation courses were introduced in 2009. The college is now being run in modern buildings in Gandhinagar. The society is also running an English medium school. The college also introduced a CA foundation course for the commerce students.

Referring to the latest technology, he said that the college has also introduced data analysis and artificial intelligence computer labs.