‘Sardar’s life inspiration for every Indian’

Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on Friday, starting near the ring road petrol bunk and ending at the SP Office. He participated alongside police personnel.

Participants paid floral tributes to Patel’s portrait and emphasised national unity.

Speaking afterwards, SP Kumar said Patel’s ideals inspire youth to uphold unity and integrity. He highlighted Patel’s integration of over 40 princely states post-Independence, overcoming resistance, as Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in 1947—earning him the Iron Man title.

The run, initiated by PM Narendra Modi, symbolises national integration and collective strength. The SP urged personnel to stay fit, emulate Patel’s resolve, and protect India’s unity and security.

AR DSP Srinivasulu, CIs Shivanjaneyulu and Suresh, RSIs Veeranna and Prasad, and many AR police joined.