Sarpanch of Bodigudipadu along with followers join TDP

Sarpanch of Bodigudipadu, Boligerla Ratnam, along with former Sarpanch Battala Hazrattiah, and a large group of their followers, have decided to leave the YSR Congress Party and join the Telugu Desam Party. The decision was announced during a program held in Dagadarthi, where TDP-Janasena-BJP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLA candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy, TDP National General Secretary Bidha Ravichandra, and others welcomed them to the TDP.





The event was organized by the Malepati brothers and was attended by several TDP leaders and activists, including Dagadarthi Mandal President Allam Hanumantha Rao and General Secretary Chejarla Ibrahim. Also present were TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra, Kavali Constituency Observers Bommi Surendra, State Secretaries Malishetty Venkateshwarlu and Pamidi Ravikumar Chaudhary, and Kavali Constituency Legal Cell President Guntupalli Rajkumar Chaudhary, among others.



The decision to switch parties was met with support and enthusiasm from the gathered crowd. The move is seen as a significant development in the political landscape of the region and is likely to have an impact on the upcoming elections.

