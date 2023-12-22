Live
- Hyderabad: BRS acknowledged its mistake, says Sridhar Babu
- Mumbai: Isha Malviya becomes the new house captain
- Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi spar over minorities’ issues
- Apple Removes Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches Amidst Sales Ban
- Hyderabad: JNTUH global alumni meet today
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao appeals GHMC corporators to strive for BRS win in LS polls
- YS Jagan to tour Kadapa for three days, here is the schedule
- A Year Filled with Grit & Grace
- Hyderabad: Lack of hostel facilities irks Nizam College students
- Why Bibi resists ceasefire calls
Just In
Sarpanches demand solution to their 16 demands
Srikakulam: AP Panchayat Raj Chamber president Y B Rajendra Prasad eroded the powers of elected bodies in villages and disempowered sarpanches by...
Srikakulam: AP Panchayat Raj Chamber president Y B Rajendra Prasad eroded the powers of elected bodies in villages and disempowered sarpanches by introducing village volunteer system and secretariats.
He visited the sarpanches here on Thursday who have been demanding the state government to solve their 16 just demands. The sarpanches alleged that the government is not willing and committed to protect constitutionally recognised sarpanches and local bodies. In the last four years, the state government diverted 14 and 15 Finance Commissions funds of the local bodies adversely affecting 12,918 village panchayats across the state, they said.
As a result, village panchayats are unable to provide safe drinking water, sanitation, facing difficulties in maintaining drains and street lights, the sarpanches association leaders said. Village volunteers and secretariat staff are dominating the local bodies at village level which is unfortunate, they said.