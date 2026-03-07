SASET Rajatotsav 2026 organised

The silver jubilee celebrations of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here along with the national technical symposium – SASET Rajatotsav 2026, were inaugurated on Thursday. The event was organised as part of the institution’s silver jubilee celebrations, according to a joint statement issued by College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao. Chirala MLA Madduluri Malakondayya was the chief guest, while M. Prasanna Kumar, chairman and managing director of Neyveli Lignite Corporation, was the distinguished guest, and former minister and founder chairman of the college Vanama Venkateswara Rao was the guest of honour. College principal Dr K Jagadish Babu coordinated the programme. Addressing the students, MLA Malakondayya appreciated the college management for providing modern facilities and quality education through a dedicated faculty team. He praised the institution for maintaining strong academic results and creating better employment opportunities for students. He encouraged students to develop a competitive spirit and reminded them that sincere effort during their four years of study would pave the way for lifelong success. Speaking on the occasion, M Prasanna Kumar highlighted the importance of developing multi-dimensional skills and maintaining a positive outlook toward the future. He stressed the need for self-reliance in the power sector and urged students to contribute towards environmental protection and the vision of Viksit Bharat. Prizes were distributed to winners of sports competitions, and the chief guests were honoured by the college management. Various student activities, including Project Expo, Technical Quiz, AI competitions and cultural programmes, are being organised as part of the celebrations.