Satish Kumar takes charges as Sathya Sai dist SP

Puttaparthi: S Satish Kumar took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. Earlier, he worked as the SP of Guntur district and was transferred to Sathya Sai district as part of administrative reshuffling.

The new SP formally assumed office at the District Police Headquarters in Puttaparthi at 11 am, taking charge from outgoing SP V Ratna.

Upon arrival, he was given a traditional welcome with poornakumbham, followed by special prayers at Vinayaka temple. He also received a guard of honor and joined a special puja in his chamber before assuming responsibilities.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, SP Satish Kumar said he will work with commitment to safeguard the unique identity of the district. “I will prioritise maintaining law and order, ensuring women’s safety, and addressing cybercrime issues. Every police station will be visited, and crime trends across different areas will be reviewed for effective control measures.

Our focus will be on protecting peace and security while standing as a strong support system for the people,” he stated.

As part of his first-day activities, the new SP visited the Durga temple, a mosque, and a church, offering prayers in line with the district’s tradition of respecting all faiths.

Senior police officials and staff, including DSPs Vijay Kumar, Narasingappa, Hemant Kumar, Shivannarayana Swami, Adinarayana, AR DSP Srinivasulu, AVO Sujatha, Superintendent Saraswati Mallikarjun, SP’s PA Chiranjeevi, along with RIs Vali and Mahesh, CIs, SIs, and other police personnel, greeted the new SP and conveyed their best wishes. Bouquets were presented to mark the occasion.