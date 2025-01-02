  • Menu
Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief
Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary who has been elected chairman of the district branch of the Indian Red Cross in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary has been elected unanimously as the chairman of the NTR district branch of the Indian Red Cross, according to a communiqué from the Red Cross office here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada : Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary has been elected unanimously as the chairman of the NTR district branch of the Indian Red Cross, according to a communiqué from the Red Cross office here on Wednesday.

Jasti Satyanarayana has been elected by the 10-member managing committee of the district Red Cross with District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha in the Chair.

Earlier, Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary, Dr V Narayana Rao, Kolli Nageswara Rao, P Saibaba, Atluri Suma Bindu, Manyam Venkata Jagannath, Dr Illa Ravi, B Anil Kumar, Dr B Siva Hariprasad and Sheetal Jain were elected as the 10-member managing committee. The committee which met at the Red Cross office here on Wednesday unanimously elected Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary as chairman, Dr V Narayana Rao as vice-chairman and Dr Illa Ravi as the treasurer.

