Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief

Vijayawada : Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary has been elected unanimously as the chairman of the NTR district branch of the Indian Red Cross, according to a communiqué from the Red Cross office here on Wednesday.

Jasti Satyanarayana has been elected by the 10-member managing committee of the district Red Cross with District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha in the Chair.

Earlier, Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary, Dr V Narayana Rao, Kolli Nageswara Rao, P Saibaba, Atluri Suma Bindu, Manyam Venkata Jagannath, Dr Illa Ravi, B Anil Kumar, Dr B Siva Hariprasad and Sheetal Jain were elected as the 10-member managing committee. The committee which met at the Red Cross office here on Wednesday unanimously elected Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary as chairman, Dr V Narayana Rao as vice-chairman and Dr Illa Ravi as the treasurer.