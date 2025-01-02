Live
- CBI video records statements of witnesses in RG Kar financial scam case
- IIT Madras, Agriculture Ministry to partner on project VISTAAR to empower farmers
- AP High Court dismisses Borugadda Anil's bail plea
- 250 drunk-driving cases registered in Tirupati
- People jittery as govt weeds out bogus pensions
- BJP calls meeting to build consensus on 'zila adhyaksh'
- Cable bridge over Krishna river is getting delayed
- Arif Mohammad Khan sworn in as Bihar Governor
- Tirupati MP distributes fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital
- SPMVV rings in New Year with Rs 4 cr research boost
Just In
Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief
Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary has been elected unanimously as the chairman of the NTR district branch of the Indian Red Cross, according to a communiqué from the Red Cross office here on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary has been elected unanimously as the chairman of the NTR district branch of the Indian Red Cross, according to a communiqué from the Red Cross office here on Wednesday.
Jasti Satyanarayana has been elected by the 10-member managing committee of the district Red Cross with District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha in the Chair.
Earlier, Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary, Dr V Narayana Rao, Kolli Nageswara Rao, P Saibaba, Atluri Suma Bindu, Manyam Venkata Jagannath, Dr Illa Ravi, B Anil Kumar, Dr B Siva Hariprasad and Sheetal Jain were elected as the 10-member managing committee. The committee which met at the Red Cross office here on Wednesday unanimously elected Jasti Satyanarayana Chowdary as chairman, Dr V Narayana Rao as vice-chairman and Dr Illa Ravi as the treasurer.