Satyasai district: Nara Lokesh suffers shoulder injury during 'Yuvagalam' padayatra

Satyasai District: The Telugu Desam Party's Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra, which is on its 46th day from Kadiri Constituency's Kadimamanipalli Vidi Centre in Sathya Sai District, took an embarrassing turn when he appeared to have injured his shoulders. Every day, before starting the Lokesh Padayatra, a "Selfie with Lokesh" programme is held, during which Lokesh takes selfies with around a thousand people.



According to sources, due to his shoulder injury, Lokesh was unable to take selfies on Saturday, and had to rely on the help of others. During the padayatra, he also seemed to be in discomfort while raising his shoulders to greet people. It remains unclear what caused Lokesh's shoulder injuries or any other health problems he may be facing.